Crisis in Iran: Inside the mission to evacuate Mercer Island teens from Israel

Alexander Muss High School in Israel students in the Negev Desert on a trip before the Iran War broke out. Photo courtesy of JD Krebs

The Muss students were evacuated from Israel on a boat to Cyprus. Photo courtesy of JD Krebs

Everything was going as planned. The Mercer Island students had just completed eight transformative weeks at Alexander Muss High School in Israel (Muss), Jewish National Fund — USA’s premier college-prep, study-abroad experience. With only a final exam left before a closing ceremony and party, the students had spent their time exploring the land of Israel as a living classroom—studying history where it happened, forming deep connections with their Jewish heritage, and building bonds with each other and the people of Israel.

Then, the sirens went off.

In a matter of moments, what had been a calm and celebratory end to their program shifted. As Iran launched a wave of ballistic missiles toward Israel in an unprecedented attack, Muss activated its safety protocols. Students guided by staff took shelter in response to multiple prolonged attacks. Muss staff enacted a well-rehearsed emergency plan designed to ensure the safety of students and staff.

“When I heard the news of the initial ballistic missiles in the bomb shelter, I thought nothing would come of it,” said Zach H, a Mercer Island student at Muss. “But when I heard people’s reactions, I knew it was serious.”

From the moment the threat emerged, the Muss team — teachers, counselors, and administrators — leapt into action.

“Our number one priority is always student safety,” said Dr. Stephen Kutno, Head of School at Muss. “We have clear guidelines that we follow, including remaining in constant communication with Israeli authorities. Our staff is trained, and our commitment is absolute: we do not take chances when it comes to students’ well-being. Despite the tension of the moment, the students were never in harm’s way, thanks to swift adherence to Muss’s emergency procedures and coordination with Israeli authorities.”

The initial closure of Israel’s airspace meant that the school would have to explore other means for returning students to the U.S. Muss leadership, with the support of the team at Jewish National Fund-USA, began orchestrating a safe and efficient evacuation. Drawing on extensive networks across government and private sectors, they quickly built a multi-step plan to bring the students home.

“We were in contact with U.S. Congress members, the Israeli Consulate, and others — everyone understood the urgency,” said Kutno. “Even Mike Huckabee, former Arkansas Governor and a friend of Israel, lent his support. It was a true team effort.”

“I felt very safe and comfortable because of how much reassurance I got from everyone,” Zach shared. “They told us exactly what was going on and made sure we felt secure.”

Parents were kept in the loop at every turn. “Muss stepped it up and delivered — providing us with daily Zoom meetings and sending regular WhatsApp messages,” added Zach’s parents, Rachel and Garrett. “We were comforted knowing the school was doing everything it could to figure out how to get our children home and was making their safety their priority.”

The evacuation itself was a logistical feat: students boarded a boat to Cyprus, flew to Athens, and then traveled on to the United States — accompanied the entire way by Muss and JNF-USA staff.

When Zach landed at JFK Airport and embraced his parents, it was a moment of relief, gratitude, and awe.

“Our adrenaline level and worry only really subsided once we saw Zach,” said Rachel and Garrett. “We are so, so grateful for all that Muss and Jewish National Fund-USA did.”

For Zach, the return to the U.S. was a surreal transition. “Initially arriving in the U.S., it felt like a foreign place to me,” he said. “But now it feels like I’d never left, and everything is back to normal.”

But normal doesn’t quite describe what the students lived through. Their journey — equal parts inspiring, intense, and unforgettable—is one they’ll carry with them long after high school. They didn’t just learn about Israel’s past; they experienced its present, together. And in doing so, they gained not just credits or stamps in a passport, but perspective, resilience, and a bond that will last a lifetime.

“Muss is always a special place. Our students don’t just learn about Israel’s past,” said Kutno. “They became witnesses to its present—and partners in its future.”

To learn more about Jewish National Fund-USA’s Alexander Muss High School in Israel, visit amhsi.org.