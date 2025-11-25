Ten tips for a New York City visit | Meanderings by Mindy Stern

My friend and I both flew from Seattle to New York’s JFK airport recently. She booked a car service to pick her up at the airport and drive into midtown. Inside Terminal 4, I tapped my credit card and boarded the AirTrain ($8.50), which whisked me to a Metropolitan Transit Authority train station (MTA). Walking a very short distance to the E train, I tapped again, ($2.90). In less than an hour, I was in my midtown hotel. Total cost: $11.40.

To find her car service, my friend had to exit the terminal, locate the shuttle bus to a parking lot, search for the driver, and then, sit in heavy traffic for over an hour. Adding insult to injury, the fare plus tip cost over $100.

Hot tip number one: When flying into JFK, channel Duke Ellington and take the AirTrain into the city (sorry, Duke).

Tip two — footwear: Pack and wear super-comfortable shoes. You will be walking. A lot.

Three — where to stay: I like real neighborhoods for their abundant family-owned restaurants and small businesses. Chelsea stretches from 14th to 34th street, from Sixth Avenue to the Hudson River. Two different train lines run on 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue. It’s walking distance to Madison Square Garden and Penn Station, and new hotels grace almost every block. At night it feels perfectly safe, unlike commercial districts that empty out after dark.

Four — booking your hotel: The minute you know you’re going, secure a hotel room. Rates go up, up, up as hotels fill in advance. Once, waiting to check-in at a hotel, I overheard a family pleading, “but, here’s our confirmation letter from Expedia,” only to be turned away. Now, I book directly with the hotel. If weird stuff happens, or the whole hotel gets shut down (true story) they’ll take responsibility and find you a place to stay.

Five — where to eat: For special dinners, make reservations in advance, especially on weekends. For casual meals, nothing beats local intel. Spot someone walking a dog, and ask, “Is there a diner around here?” “Where’s a good breakfast spot?” New Yorkers are generally friendly and happy to share their knowledge. Also, check out museum cafés. One of my best meals was at the bistro inside Poster House, a museum around the corner from my hotel.

Six — small museums: Avoid sensory overload at little gems like the Frick Collection, the Tenement Museum, or Poster House, where admission is free on Fridays. I learned how Mussolini masterfully promoted his fascist agenda through posters, and admired Dorothy Waugh’s depression era National Parks posters.

Seven — see a Broadway show! Even for blockbuster shows, arriving at a Broadway box office an hour before show time can usually yield tickets. I took the train to Times Square and walked to the Lyceum box office, hoping to see Tony-award-winning “Oh Mary.” I scored a seat in row 8 on the aisle half an hour before the 5pm Saturday matinée. I asked the clerk, “Is there a French bistro around here?” She directed me to Un Deux Trois. “It’s fantastic, been around forever, and is just a block away. Walk through the hotel lobby across the street, turn left, and reserve for 6:45. And, use their bathroom – it’ll be quicker than waiting on the theater’s bathroom line when you get back.” See? New Yorkers really are friendly!

Eight — shop and ship: Shoes and clothes under $110 are tax free in New York. If you spend more, pay to ship home. You’ll save on tax (unless the store exists in Washington State), and best of all, won’t have to squeeze everything into your suitcase. How else could I have managed two new pairs of boots and sneakers?

Nine — public transportation: The MTA recently abolished its funky Metro Cards, transitioning to “Tap and Ride” on buses and trains. Use the same contactless credit card, debit card or smartphone each time you tap. Single rides are $2.90, transfers are free, and there’s a weekly fare cap of $34, so no matter how many times you ride within a week, $34 is the most you’ll pay. For my visit, ten rides to and from Brooklyn and within Manhattan cost only $29.00. Very reasonable.

Ten — when to go: The concrete streets of New York bake in the summer heat, and it’s stiflingly humid. It’s also high season for tourists. Air travel in winter risks flight delays or cancellations due to snow and ice. The perfect time to visit is in the Fall. In the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and Christmas, Fifth Avenue’s window displays and street lighting can feel magical. Book a flight, wear your comfy shoes, and have a fabulous time in the city that never sleeps. Now you know how to do it!

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Meanderings is an award-winning travel column by Mercer Island resident Mindy Stern. For more essays, or to comment, visit www.mindysternauthor.com.