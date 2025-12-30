Year in Review: Mercer Island’s top stories of 2025

JANUARY

• Voices were filled with passion during a packed “School Funding Crisis” Eastside Town Hall gathering on the evening of Jan. 8 at Sammamish High School in Bellevue. School district leaders, students, PTAs and teachers from Mercer Island, Renton, Bellevue, Lake Washington and Issaquah were out in full force as they stood strong and spoke out about how “the state of Washington continues to fall short of its paramount, constitutional duty to fully fund basic K-12 education,” according to an event flier. The situation has forced — in some districts statewide — school closures, increased class sizes, program cuts, reduced class periods, staffing cuts, severe shortfalls in special education and transportation, according to the flier. At one point during the town hall, an Eastside resident told the crowd, “We are in pain,” when discussing tough times on the schools front.

• Mercer Island residents can’t miss Lauren Alexander, Jessica Apodaca and Shannon Leversedge when they’re out and about in the community. They’ll most likely be sporting their brand new Mercer Island Rowing Club (MI Rowing) sweatshirts to apprise locals about their club that is aiming to splash into the Island realm in the summer of 2026. A pilot program is first on their docket, and they plan to grow from there with youth and adult recreational/competitive programs.

• In a joint statement issued by Mercer Island community leaders on the morning of Jan. 3, it was reported that individuals trespassed onto the Islander Middle School (IMS) grounds earlier in the week and scrawled antisemitic and racist symbols and phrases on numerous windows and exterior walls. “This abhorrent act of hate is not only a violation of our community’s shared values, but an attack on the principles of inclusion, respect and safety that we work every day to uphold in our community,” the statement reads. The incident occurred late on the evening of Jan. 1.

FEBRUARY

• Mercer Island High School’s swift-footed senior runner Owen Powell experienced epic back-to-back weekends that resulted in record-breaking mile times on east and west coast indoor courses. Over mid-winter break, Powell first entered previously untrodden territory by notching the first-ever sub-four minute mile time for a Washington state high-schooler. With his stunning mark of 3:57.74 at the University of Washington Husky Classic on Feb. 15, he broke Olympian Gerry Lindgren’s record of 4:01.50 set in 1964. If that wasn’t enough, Powell then travelled to Massachusetts to break a national high school mile record at the Boston University DMR Challenge on Feb. 21. The Islander’s dazzling time of 3:56.66 snapped Olympian Hobbs Kessler’s indoor record of 3:57.66 set in 2021.

• On the morning of Feb. 15, more than 50 Mercer Island residents met with Sen. Lisa Wellman at the community and event center to voice their concerns over a bill that was proposed, in part, to reduce the length of the sex offender registration requirement to five years for persons convicted in “net nanny” sting operations. That Wellman-sponsored bill, SB 5312, has since been pulled from the legislative docket. But the 41st Legislative District Democrat senator from Mercer Island has also introduced another bill, SB 5282, that reestablishes the advisory board to the Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF). “Net nanny” stings feature law enforcement officers acting in an undercover capacity while communicating on the internet through various websites with individuals interested in the sexual exploitation of children, according to the previous Reporter story. The would-be perpetrators who were arrested had agreed to travel to meet with undercover detectives posing as young girls and boys to engage in sexual activity with them.

MARCH

• Six-year Mercer Island City Councilmember Daniel “Jake” Jacobson died March 30 at age 82. According to the city of Mercer Island, Jacobson passed away peacefully following a medical emergency. The distinguished Navy veteran, attorney and longtime civic leader was a true warrior, a great friend and will be dearly missed, said Mayor Salim Nice. “Jake was a force for good,” said Nice. “He faced everything with extraordinary courage and immense passion. His years of service on the city council were marked by a deep commitment to the people he represented and a genuine desire to make our city a better place for all.” To honor Jacobson, Nice and City Manager Jessi Bon ordered and directed that the U.S. flag and Washington state flag be flown at half-staff at all Island public buildings, grounds and facilities beginning at sunrise on April 1 until sunset on April 7.

• Mercer Island Youth and Family Services (MIYFS) counselors were starting to hear from local youth that oral nicotine pouches are becoming a popular alternative to vaping. The pouches have prompted concerns because they’re higher in nicotine content than traditional vape devices and cigarettes, according to Chris Harnish, MIYFS school-based mental health counselor and alcohol and drug intervention specialist at Mercer Island High School (MIHS). “We know the majority of our students are not using tobacco products. But those that are, we’re seeing a shift towards this product. And it’s a bit more stealthy than using a vape device,” said Harnish, noting that the ZYN pouches deliver two to three times more nicotine per dosage than vape devices and cigarettes.

• Mercer Island High School senior Kyle Gerstel took first place at the annual Shakespeare Competition in Seattle with a performance of Romeo’s balcony speech from “Romeo and Juliet” and sonnet 138. The English-Speaking Union (ESU) of the United States Seattle branch’s event took place on March 2 at the Women’s University Club. He performed at the ESU National Shakespeare Competition at the end of April in New York City.

APRIL

• The annual Mercer Island Healthy Youth Community Forum was held the evening of April 30 at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center. The forum was hosted by the Healthy Youth Initiative (HYI), which is the health promotion and risk prevention programming of the city’s department of Youth and Family Services (YFS). YFS Prevention Coordinator Michelle Ritter said, “The goal of the forum was to support connection and communication between youth and adults as we know this outcome reduces risk factors among youth related to substance use and mental health.”

• A young Mercer Island writer’s tiny memoir has garnered massive success. Paloma “Lola” Melian Lafinur finds it surreal that her 100-word meaningful story — “Mi Nombre” — has reached so many people after it received acclaim in a national contest. When the 14-year-old Islander Middle School eighth-grader learned from two of her classmates that she notched an honorable mention award in the third annual New York Times Tiny Memoir Contest, she was surprised and excited that her mini narrative had made such an impact with the judges.

• A Mercer Island Police Department (MIPD) diver removed a 52-year-old male from a vehicle that sunk into Lake Washington near the Island boat ramp on the morning of April 15. The Mercer Island resident’s family informed the MIPD that the man was recovering at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle at press time, according to MIPD commander Jeff Magnan. After the diver broke the driver’s side window and removed the man — who was alone in the vehicle — he was taken to waiting medical staff onshore and Bellevue medics later transported him to Harborview for treatment.

MAY

• For the first time in about 50 years, a Mercer Island High School girls track and field team won the state championship. On May 31 at Mount Tahoma High School, the locals stood atop the podium after scoring 70 points in the class 3A competition. Sophia Rodriguez took first in the 1,600 run (4:47.64) and first in the 3,200 run (10:16.33). Aaliyah Khan won the long jump (19’ 4½”) and took third in the triple jump (37’ 11½”). In the girls wheelchair events, Sarina Sawhney took first in the shot put (18’ 6”), first in the javelin (35’ 2”) and second in the discus (39’ 10”). All three marks are school and state records. On the boys’ side, Owen Powell won the 1,600 run (4:03.68) and won the 800 run (1:49.28). Both marks are meet records.

• Mercer Island High School’s boys soccer team beat Shorewood High School, 3-2, to win the 3A state championship on May 31 at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup. MI received goals from Ben Park, Bridge Gerry and Tyler Shelton.

• Mercer Island High School’s girls tennis team notched the 3A state championship on May 23-24 at the Vancouver Tennis Center. Rachel Garton/Sarah Garton took first in doubles, Caitlyn Ying placed second in singles and Mia Kinney/Jayne Tintle took fifth in doubles. It’s the third consecutive state team title for the girls and the second straight state doubles crown for the Garton sisters.

• At the end of day one, Mercer Island High School’s boys golf team sat eight strokes behind team leader Bellevue High School at the 3A state championships at Creek at Qualchan Golf Course in Spokane. When day two concluded, the Islanders stood tall as state champs after blasting ahead of Bellevue by two strokes in the final team standings. MI finished first with 605 strokes and Bellevue took second with 607 strokes.

• A Mercer Island Police Department (MIPD) officer remains on the city’s force while he is currently under certification review by the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission. According to MIPD documents, officer Todd Roggenkamp — who previously served the city as a police sergeant before his demotion — is still on active duty following an evening of inebriation and aggression as well as an on-duty instance where he affixed a sex toy to an officer’s patrol vehicle, as noted in city documents obtained by the Reporter. David Quinlan, communications manager for the training commission, confirmed to the Reporter that the agency opened two cases involving Roggenkamp, which both occurred in 2023. One is closed while the other case sits in intake review status waiting to be assigned to an investigator.

JUNE

• A Seattle man who broke into and burglarized the Mercer Island home of Seattle Mariners player Julio Rodriguez on May 1 was charged with that crime and several other targeted burglaries of professional athletes throughout the region, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. The defendant, 21-year-old Earl Henderson Riley IV, was arrested and held on $1 million bail. At approximately 9:46 p.m. on May 1, Mercer Island Police Department (MIPD) officers were dispatched to the reported burglary in the 4600 block of East Mercer Way. Seattle Reign FC player Jordyn Huitema — who was sharing the home with Rodriguez — was alone inside the residence, heard intruders inside and called 911. Rodriguez was away from the home on a M’s road trip.

• People packed a room at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center for former Washington state governor Gary Locke’s presentation regarding “The Impact of Trade Disputes on U.S. and China Relations” on June 3 at the Rotary Club of Mercer Island’s meeting. He not only delved into that topic, but touched upon myriad matters going on throughout the world. Here’s a bullet point from his appearance: “In a trade war, there are no winners, only losers: The consumers and the workers in both countries. The tariffs on Chinese goods will simply raise the price of components used by American manufacturers. That makes them less competitive because then that American product now costs more and you’re trying to compete against the German good or the French good. Whether in the United States or elsewhere around the world, they’re put at a competitive disadvantage.”

• KMIH 88.9 The Bridge, Mercer Island High School’s award-winning student-run radio station, announced that six of its student podcasters received top honors in the 8th Annual New York Times Student Podcast Contest, a prestigious international competition that drew more than 1,600 submissions from around the world. Two students from KMIH earned first-place recognition: Samantha Back won for her moving story about her immigrant grandparents and the generational legacy they’ve passed on. Eric Shao also received first place for his podcast exploring the revival of old books and the timeless value of physical literature. Three other students were named runners-up: Audrey and Jayne Tintle, twin sisters, shared the incredible story of their mother — who was born a quintuplet — and the family’s extraordinary history. Sam Paddor created a deeply reflective piece about the journey and lifespan of musical instruments, from creation to reinvention.

JULY

• Mercer Island resident and Regional Director of StandWithUs Northwest Randy Kessler said that Jews in America have seen a tremendous rise in antisemitism since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel. As part of the global nonpartisan nonprofit that focuses on Israel education and fighting antisemitism, Kessler helped bring the Seattle area’s inaugural Jewish healthcare professionals event, “Diagnosing and Treating Antisemitism in the Healthcare Industry,” to the Island Synagogue on July 27. Sixty-five people attended the two-hour morning gathering that featured speakers Michelle Stravitz, CEO of the American Jewish Medical Association (AJMA); Dr. Sheri Ross, who oversees medical outreach for the Center for Combating Antisemitism; and Dr. Audrey Covner, a medical doctor and attorney who currently teaches for the University of Washington’s nursing and public health departments.

• Mercer Island Mayor Salim Nice signed three letters of appreciation to state legislators on July 15 for their appropriation requests and votes in support of the $1.2 million in state grant funding for the city’s new water supply pipeline. At their July 15 meeting, the Mercer Island City Council authorized Nice to sign the letters that the city would then send to 41st Legislative District Sen. Lisa Wellman and representatives Janice Zahn and My-Linh Thai. The elected officials applied for this funding on the city’s behalf and voted for its inclusion in the capital budget.

• At the close of the July 15 Mercer Island City Council meeting, Deputy Mayor David Rosenbaum described what was a difficult day for many people at the Summer Celebration parade through Town Center on July 12. Referring to social media posts, Rosenbaum said that a number of deeply offensive posters targeting the Jewish community were hung on the parade route. “This is one of these things where this is a community event that’s designed to bring the whole community together. It’s deeply troubling that someone so deliberately would try to do the opposite. Divide people. I want to apologize to people who were hurt by those posters. They were abhorrent. I also want to thank people who took the time out of their day to take them down. I understand it was not easy,” said Rosenbaum, who thanked community members for reaching out and saying they are sorry that this happened.

• Approximately three weeks after an individual visited Mercer Island’s Mary Wayte Pool prior to being diagnosed with measles, facility general manager Keith Freeman relayed an update on the situation. “There have not been any reported new cases that may have been caused from the potential exposure that happened in June. Our patrons have not expressed concern over it and our staff reported that they were vaccinated,” he said. Public Health — Seattle & King County Communications Specialist Sharon Bogan delved into the scenario: “If someone was exposed at the Mary Wayte Pool and was not immune to measles, the most likely time they would become sick would be between June 25, 2025-July 9, 2025. We are not currently aware of additional cases that resulted from exposures at the public locations.”

AUGUST

• In March 2016, administrators at Mercer Island High School received a phone call from an anonymous Microsoft employee who reported that a teacher at the school appeared to be in an inappropriate relationship with a sophomore student. Gary “Chris” Twombley, a longtime English and journalism teacher at the school, had sent the girl texts that said “I like the way you look today” and “There are things I can’t tell you and have to wait till you turn eighteen,” according to the caller, a mentor to the student who said she had personally seen the texts. The anonymous caller told the school leaders that she wanted to give the student the chance to come forward on her own before giving up her name.

Yet another eight years would pass before Twombley’s alleged predatory behavior was fully investigated. In 2023, a victim came forward and said she had been in an emotional and physical relationship with Twombley in 2015, when she was 17 and a senior at Mercer Island High. King County prosecutors, following a thorough police investigation, said in a memo that they could “establish the suspect engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim beyond a reasonable doubt.” But by then, in 2023, it was beyond a three-year statute of limitations. No charges could be filed.

Twombley, accused of sexually abusing or inappropriately pursuing at least two teenage students, was quietly put on paid administrative leave in 2023 for over a year before his formal resignation in February 2025, according to a settlement agreement obtained by the Mercer Island Reporter and InvestigateWest. Twombley voluntarily revoked his Washington teaching license and agreed not to seek reinstatement. But the terms of his resignation — arranged by Superintendent Fred Rundle — leave the potential for him to teach in other states or work with youths in other capacities.

• According to Public Health – Seattle & King County and the city of Mercer Island, the Luther Burbank Park swim beach was now safe for people to return to the water. Lab results received on Aug. 27 showed improved water quality and met the reopening criteria set by Public Health, the city said. Due to high bacteria levels, Public Health closed the swim beach on the evening of Aug. 20. A previous Reporter story noted that Daniel Nidzgorski, ecologist with the King County Water and Land Resources Division, said that Public Health collected three water samples at Luther Burbank on the morning of Aug. 19. All three contained high bacteria and Public Health informed the city of its findings.

• On an evening when a host of city of Mercer Island staff members and officials gathered at the National Night Out community event on Aug. 5 at the city hall campus, city crews were assessing and starting to repair a water main break in another area of town. The break occurred in the 8300 block of East Mercer Way and affected water service for about 50 homes. The following morning, the city relayed an update to residents that crews have repaired that break, they are flushing the lines and service was estimated to be restored within an hour of its latest post in the 8 a.m. range. A second water main break also took place and impacted about five homes near the 7700 block of East Mercer Way, the city added.

SEPTEMBER

• Backed by a $2 million investment by Mercer Island School District through the community approved 2021 Capital and Technology Levy and a $2 million King County grant, Mary Wayte Pool reopened on Sept. 16 after a temporary summer closure to complete phase one of a two-phase capital renovation project. Phase one renovations include: Completely resurfaced pool liner; new lobby configuration with ADA viewing area looking out onto the pool that will also serve as a small space for birthday parties and group events; updated ADA lobby bathroom with a new shower, toilet and fixtures; and a new check-in desk to the left of entry, which includes a new pool office.

• Michele Silbey, the Mercer Island chapter lead for Everytown for Gun Safety, wants to do whatever she can to ensure the community doesn’t experience a gun-violence event. According to the national organization’s website: “Everytown starts with you, and it starts in your neighborhood. By introducing evidence-based solutions in every town, we can end gun violence.” The Island 10-member group switched its name from the Everytown-linked Moms Demand Action a few months ago and held a community event to share its initiatives on Sept. 18 at The Crawlspace Gastropub in downtown Mercer Island. Gwen Loosmore formed the local chapter of the national Moms Demand Action nearly two years ago while serving as the legislative advocate for the Washington State PTA.

• Mercer Island Police Department Commander Mike Seifert began his presentation at the Sept. 16 city council meeting by noting that officers have witnessed Island youngsters’ increased usage of electric motorcycles that has resulted in dangerous behavior and resident complaints. Seifert added that Islanders are “concerned about something happening and hoping that we’ll get ahead of the problem and do something before there’s a major incident that we all wish we could have avoided.” He said they’re seeing 12- to 15-year-olds riding the e-motorcycles around town. After listening to Seifert’s comments and more elements within the staff presentation, city councilmembers voted unanimously, 7-0, to adopt an ordinance that establishes e-motorcycle regulations.

OCTOBER

• While Mercer Island School District (MISD) Superintendent Fred Rundle and others participated in an Oct. 29 webinar, he noted, “Nothing should be more important than student safety.” Social, emotional and physical safety, he added. At the nearly two-hour district-hosted “Student Safety and Well-Being Webinar,” Rundle along with Assistant Superintendent of Compliance, Legal Affairs and Human Resources Erin Battersby and Mercer Island High School (MIHS) Principal Nick Wold answered a host of community questions regarding InvestigateWest’s recent report on sexual misconduct allegations against former MIHS teacher Curtis Johnston and more. The webinar was also held to “inform our community about the tangible steps MISD is taking to protect students in the wake of this news.”

• Mercer Island No Kings March participants walked across the Interstate 90 bridge coming from Aubrey Davis Park on Mercer Island on the morning of Oct. 18. Noting that more than 1,100 people attended the march, organizer Gene Robertson said protesters were peaceful and the mood was happy: “It was a powerful celebration of love of country and rejection of authoritarian overreach. Passing cars honked in support, and cyclists were patient.”

• Daniel Carroll was on the lookout for a host of sports memorabilia that was swiped from his storage locker at the Mercer Island condos where he resides. Some of the items are unique and of sentimental value, said Carroll, who discovered that someone pried the latch off the basement locker when he went to get a bottle of sparkling cider on the morning of Oct. 6. Among the stolen possessions are more than a dozen baseball jerseys — including a Seattle Mariners-related shirt featuring his mom’s cross-stitching — promotional Seattle Storm T-shirts, golf clubs, a wheeled Bluetooth speaker and more.

NOVEMBER

• As pickleballs thumped off players’ racquets in the background, Mercer Island Mayor Salim Nice led a dedication ceremony to officially name the Luther Burbank Park courts after former city councilmember Daniel “Jake” Jacobson on the afternoon of Nov. 18. In front of a crowd of friends, city officials and employees and myriad community members, Nice spoke highly about Jacobson’s commitment and contributions to Mercer Island before several city councilmembers unveiled a plaque adorned with Jacobson’s photo and written highlights of his life and city service. Jacobson, a six-year Mercer Island City Councilmember, died on March 30 at age 82.

• Jennifer Goodrich beamed with pride as she stood behind the Harvest Share Table on the morning of Nov. 23. Located at the Mercer Island Farmers Market’s annual Harvest Market next to Mercerdale Park, the table was filled with everything from canned soups and green beans, boxed potatoes and juices, containers of rice, a bag of fresh apples and much more. Throughout the day, the table became even more abundant with fresh broccoli, potatoes and cauliflower and other items purchased from market vendors. Goodrich, who is the market’s president emeritus, engaged in conversations with attendees about the market’s new community initiative to ensure that those in need could fill their own tables with fresh goods for Thanksgiving. Market staff encouraged shoppers to bring unexpired goods from their home pantries or buy extra items from the vendors to donate at the Harvest Share Table.

• Mercer Island’s Nevin Shetty was convicted on four counts of wire fraud on Nov. 7 at U.S. District Court of Seattle, according to court documents. On the trial’s ninth day, the jury returned with a unanimous guilty verdict after a nearly 10-hour deliberation. Documents noted that he remains on bond pending sentencing, which is set for Feb. 11, 2026. Wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The four counts regard wire transfers of $15,100,000; $14,500,000; $5,400,000; and $100 — all in April 2022.

• The Nov. 4 general election was officially in the books. Results were certified Nov. 25.

Proposition 1, a city bond to build a public safety and maintenance facility, fell short of passage. It received 54.61% of yes votes and 45.39% of no votes. To pass, the bond needed a 60% majority and minimum turnout of 40% of voters casting ballots in last general election.

In the Mercer Island City Council race for Position No. 6, incumbent Lisa Anderl won with 55.10% (5,241 votes) and Johana Beresky had 44.79% (4,260 votes). For Position No. 7, Julie Hsieh won with 57.23% (5,609 votes) and Adam Ragheb had 42.65% (4,180 votes). Incumbents Ted Weinberg and appointed councilmember Daniel Becker ran unopposed for positions No. 4 and 2, respectively. Weinberg received 98.48% (6,595 votes) and Becker received 98.76% (6,555 votes).

In the lone contested Mercer Island School District board director race for Position No. 4, Stephanie Burnett won with 67.67% (6,274 votes) and Robert O’Callahan had 32.16% (2,982 votes). Julian Bradley, who ran unopposed for Position No. 2, received 68.98% (6,143 votes). Brian Gaspar, a former candidate for Position No. 2 (who announced in August that he was no longer running for the position), received 30.58% (2,723 votes).

Over in the 41st Legislative District, for the state representative Position No. 1 seat, Janice Zahn (D) won with 70.88% (30,898 votes) and John Whitney (R) had 28.99% (12,636 votes).

• Mercer Island High School’s girls swim and dive team won its fourth consecutive 3A state championship on Nov. 15 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way. The Islanders’ score was the highest point total in state history with 453 points (the previous record was 385). Lakeside placed second with 330 points. MI senior Clare Watson was named Swimmer of the Meet and MI’s Chauntelle Johnson won Coach of the Year.

• Mercer Island High School’s girls and boys cross country squads ruled the state scene for the second consecutive season by once again notching 3A team championships. At Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco on Nov. 8, junior Sophia Rodriquez led the way for the girls by winning her third straight individual title with a time of 17:24.00 — 27 seconds ahead of second-placer Cassidy Armstrong of Ballard.

DECEMBER

• It was an emotional evening filled with powerful speeches during a menorah lighting on Dec. 16 at Mercerdale Park on Mercer Island. Amid the rain and wind, Rabbi Nissan Kornfeld and his wife Mushka Kornfeld — founders and co-directors of Chabad Mercer Island — stepped front and center under a tent to unleash potent messages to the crowd on the third night of Hanukkah. Two days after a pair of gunmen attacked the Jewish community on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, by killing 15 people during a menorah lighting, the local chabad held its “Fire & Ice” event with a group of Mercer Island Police Department officers present.

• Stemming from news reports of the alleged sexual misconduct by a pair of former teachers at Mercer Island High School (MIHS), members of the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center (KCSARC) prevention services team visited the Island and presented its “Moving Beyond Stranger Danger: Personal Safety Conversations for Today’s Youth” program on Dec. 8. Mercer Island’s Youth and Family Services (YFS) department linked up with KCSARC and MI Parent Edge to present the 90-minute program for parents and caregivers of K-12 children at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center.

• In front of a packed room at the Dec. 2 Mercer Island City Council regular meeting, newly elected councilmember Julie Hsieh participated in her first meeting and Mayor Salim Nice ran his final meeting. At the Mercer Island Community and Event Center, city clerk Andrea Larson administered the oath of office for Hsieh while Nice was recognized for his eight years of council service and contributions to the community. Councilmembers elected Nice — who chose not to file for re-election in November — to serve a pair of two-year mayoral terms from 2022-2025.