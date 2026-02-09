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Scenes from Mercer Island Lunar New Year Celebration

Published 11:50 am Monday, February 9, 2026

By Reporter Staff

Photo by Xiaoqin Zhu
1/5

Photo by Xiaoqin Zhu

Photo by Xiaoqin Zhu
Photo by Xiaoqin Zhu
Photo by Xiaoqin Zhu
Photo by Eddie Wang
Photo by Eddie Wang

The Mercer Island Chinese Association (MICA) in partnership with the city of Mercer Island hosted the Mercer Island Lunar New Year Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center. The free event featured lantern making and kids’ activities, a festive photo booth, games and family-friendly fun and food trucks. The festivities opened with an energetic performance by the Mercer Island Pep Band, setting a celebratory tone for the day. The main stage featured a diverse lineup of cultural performances, including dynamic Kung Fu demonstrations, elegant traditional and contemporary dances, and harmonious selections by a community choir.

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