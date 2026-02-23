The Olympics as a metaphor of faith | Greg Asimakoupoulos

When it comes to family traditions, watching the Olympic Games on television is one of our favorites. It’s a tradition that began two years after we were married. The 1984 Summer Olympics were taking place about 400 miles from where we were living. In our forty-four years of marriage, Wendy and I haven’t missed. We especially enjoy watching the inspiring stories that highlight the individual athletes from a variety of nations.

Upon moving to Mercer Island twenty years ago, I discovered that one of the members of our new church was a medalist in the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki. Carl Lovsted was on the four-man rowing team that took bronze. When I asked to see his medal, this most humble man reluctantly agreed.

Several years later I met Peter Kennedy who lived near our church. He told me that he and his sister Karol competed in the 1952 Winter Olympics in Oslo. As Peter showed me clippings and photos in his scrapbook, I could sense his pride upon learning that “the Kennedy Kids” won the silver medal.

Becoming friends with Olympians added a whole new dimension to my enjoyment of the Games. Hearing both Carl and Peter describe their personal experiences gave me an added appreciation for how special it is to represent your country on a global stage.

That international component of the Olympics is another aspect that makes watching the Games so significant for Wendy and me. For my wife, who grew up in Mexico and who was a French major in college, the Olympics engage her love of diverse cultures.

For me, a retired pastor, the modern-day Games call to mind the many references to the ancient Olympics pictured in the New Testament. In a letter to his pastoral intern Timothy, the Apostle Paul likens Christian discipleship to fighting the good fight (boxing) and running the race (track and field). In the Book of Revelation. a scene is described that resembles what we see in the opening ceremony of the Olympics. The Apostle John pictures a day when every tribe, nation and language will be gathered in Heaven as one people.

My favorite Olympics reference, however, is in the 12th chapter of the Epistle to the Hebrews where the writer makes reference to a “cloud of witnesses.” The opening verse of that familiar chapter calls us to imagine the ancient Games and the stadium in Olympia, Greece where the cheering crowds encouraged those still competing on the track. With that as a backdrop, he invites us to visualize people of faith who have already completed their marathon of faith as seated in the grandstands of Heaven.

The faithful crowd the first century writer has in mind are those whom he lists in the eleventh chapter of Hebrews. The names of Old Testament patriarchs and prophets are impressive. But that roster of those included in the Hall of Faith is not complete. They are not the only ones who comprise the crowd in Heaven’s stadium.

I picture my late mom and dad who taught me how to take my first steps and then coached me in how to run the race of faith. That surrounding cloud of witnesses includes my godly grandparents. Among the cheering crowd are a host of esteemed mentors who have crossed the finish line of their earthly life. They include Sunday school teachers, former pastors, colleagues in ministry and members of congregations I have served.

As you look up toward Heaven’s grandstands, you can imagine those who are calling out your name. Take time to picture them. Thank the Lord for them. In your head you can likely hear them coaxing you to keep going and not give up. Talk about Olympic-scale encouragement.

Guest columnist Greg Asimakoupoulos is a former chaplain at Covenant Living at the Shores in Mercer Island.