Two residents were victims of identity theft involving tax forms | Mercer Island police blotter

Feb. 24

Fraud: A resident in the 8400 block of Southeast 37th Street reported that they were a victim of identity theft involving 2023 IRS tax forms. There was no financial loss and unknown suspect information.

Fraud: A resident visited the police station to report that they were also a victim of identity theft involving a fraudulent 1099 tax form mailed by Uber. There was no financial loss and unknown suspect information.

Feb. 25

Warrant arrest: A subject was arrested and booked into the South Correctional Entity (SCORE) jail in Des Moines for outstanding Mercer Island Municipal Court warrants for third-degree driving while license suspended (DWLS 3) and failure to transfer their vehicle title. The DWLS 3 misdemeanor charge can result in fines and a criminal record, according to the Washington State Attorneys website, which adds, “This charge is often due to unpaid tickets or a lapse in insurance coverage.”

Feb. 26

Warrant arrest: A subject was arrested and booked into the SCORE jail on a Mercer Island Police Department warrant for unlawful transit conduct.

Warrant arrest: A warrant subject was released from Pierce County Jail and picked up by the Mercer Island Police Department on a malicious mischief in the third degree misdemeanor warrant for DWLS 3. The subject was transported to Issaquah City Jail where he was medically declined and released.

Feb. 28

Theft: An individual stole alcohol from the CVS in the 3000 block of 78th Avenue Southeast. The incident is still under investigation.