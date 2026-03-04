Teams raise $7K-plus at MI Rowing Club ergathon

Swipe or click to see more

The Oar-Riginal Gangstas were the fastest team at the Mercer Island Rowing Club’s inaugural Row for MI: Ergathon on March 1 at the local Orangetheory Fitness. Photo courtesy of the Mercer Island Rowing Club

The Mercer Island Rowing Club held its inaugural Row for MI: Ergathon on March 1 at the local Orangetheory Fitness.

During the community event, people competed in teams to go the distance around Mercer Island (20 kilometers) on a rowing machine and raised $7,000-plus to support the club.

The ergathon featured 40-plus participants across six teams, they rowed 120 kilometers on the stationary ergs, the fastest team was Oar-Riginal Gangstas (67 minutes and 42 seconds) and the top fundraising team was Skjaldmær ($1,500).

Money was raised through individual donors and sponsors.

For more information, visit: https://www.mercerislandrowingclub.org/