Teams raise $7K-plus at MI Rowing Club ergathon

Published 9:30 am Wednesday, March 4, 2026

By Reporter Staff

The Oar-Riginal Gangstas were the fastest team at the Mercer Island Rowing Club’s inaugural Row for MI: Ergathon on March 1 at the local Orangetheory Fitness. Photo courtesy of the Mercer Island Rowing Club
Photo courtesy of the Mercer Island Rowing Club
The Mercer Island Rowing Club held its inaugural Row for MI: Ergathon on March 1 at the local Orangetheory Fitness.

During the community event, people competed in teams to go the distance around Mercer Island (20 kilometers) on a rowing machine and raised $7,000-plus to support the club.

The ergathon featured 40-plus participants across six teams, they rowed 120 kilometers on the stationary ergs, the fastest team was Oar-Riginal Gangstas (67 minutes and 42 seconds) and the top fundraising team was Skjaldmær ($1,500).

Money was raised through individual donors and sponsors.

For more information, visit: https://www.mercerislandrowingclub.org/

