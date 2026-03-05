McHale will host MISF’s annual fundraising Breakfast of Champions

Actor and comedian Joel McHale, Mercer Island High School Class of 1991, will be the special guest host at the Mercer Island Schools Foundation’s annual fundraising Breakfast of Champions from 7:30-8:30 a.m. on April 28 in the high school gym.

The event will feature student performances and presentations, classroom stories and student voices.

“Funds raised at Breakfast of Champions power the programs, opportunities and classroom experiences that make Mercer Island schools exceptional for every student, in every school,” reads a press release.

To register to attend, become a sponsor or an angel donor, visit: https://mercerislandschoolsfoundation.com/