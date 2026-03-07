Site Logo

Mercer Island Senior Resource Fair draws a big crowd

Published 4:00 pm Saturday, March 7, 2026

The city’s Parks and Recreation Division and Youth and Family Services (YFS) Department held the free, third annual Mercer Island Senior Resource Fair on March 7 at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center. It was all about making connections and obtaining information about health and wellness, lifestyle enrichment, personal safety and more. About 65 local and regional vendors and senior issues and aging experts set up booths and interacted with attendees. Five organizations stepped into the spotlight with the following presentations: Sound Transit (riding the light rail), End of Life WA (end of life documents), Mercer Island Police Department (how to deal with text scams), UW Public Health (nutrition education) and Vineyard Park (assisted living). Andy Nystrom/ staff photo
There were puzzles and more at the Aegeliss booth. Andy Nystrom/ staff photo
The Mercer Island Emergency Management booth was a popular destination. Andy Nystrom/ staff photo
A discussion at the Vineyard Park assisted living booth. Andy Nystrom/ staff photo
Checking out the booth lineup. Andy Nystrom/ staff photo
Attendees visit a plethora of booths. Andy Nystrom/ staff photo

