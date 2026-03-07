Mercer Island Senior Resource Fair draws a big crowd

The city’s Parks and Recreation Division and Youth and Family Services (YFS) Department held the free, third annual Mercer Island Senior Resource Fair on March 7 at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center. It was all about making connections and obtaining information about health and wellness, lifestyle enrichment, personal safety and more. About 65 local and regional vendors and senior issues and aging experts set up booths and interacted with attendees. Five organizations stepped into the spotlight with the following presentations: Sound Transit (riding the light rail), End of Life WA (end of life documents), Mercer Island Police Department (how to deal with text scams), UW Public Health (nutrition education) and Vineyard Park (assisted living). Andy Nystrom/ staff photo