MIHS symphonic winds band named 3A academic state champions

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) has named the Mercer Island High School symphonic winds band as its 2026 winter 3A academic state champions. The 55 students in the fifth-period band notched a combined 3.97 grade-point average (GPA), which is the highest GPA of all state school band classifications. “This award is a validation of the type of creative, high-end thinking being done by our band students in class every day,” said band director Parker Bixby. WIAA and Gesa Credit Union presented the scholastic awards. Photo courtesy of the Mercer Island School District