Mercer Island teenage girl missing; last known location in Eugene, Oregon

Law enforcement is on the lookout for a 17-year-old Mercer Island girl who went missing on March 30, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website.

A flier notes that Danielle “Dani” Wolfe was last seen in Eugene, Oregon, entering an unknown silver car on March 31. She was wearing a gray hoodie, Converse shoes and a black backpack, the flier reads. The flier was shared with the Reporter and she’s also listed missing in the center’s database.

Wolfe is a junior at Mercer Island High School.

Mercer Island Police Department (MIPD) Commander Jeff Magnan said the department has assigned a detective to the case and they are continuing to investigate.

“We’re in touch with the family during all of this and we want to find a swift resolution to this and find her as quickly as we can. We are trying to actively locate her and we’re using our partnerships with the state of Oregon as well as in the state of Washington,” Magnan said.

The flier originated from the national center and the family added more photos and information.

If anyone has information to her whereabouts, call the MIPD at 425-577-5656.

The Reporter will add more information when it becomes available.