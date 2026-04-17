Noxious Weed Workshop set for April 25

Mercer Island’s Natural Resources Team is partnering with King County Noxious Weeds to offer a Noxious Weed Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on April 25 at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center, Room 102.

The Earth Month workshop will focus on teaching residents how to identify high-priority weeds, along with other common weeds in the area. Workshop leaders will also review the use of iNaturalist to help with identification and go over some weed removal tips. The workshop will begin in the community center and will end with a plant identification walk.

Attendees should dress for the weather in clothes that are comfortable to walk in. The event will include coffee, tea and snacks. To register, visit: https://volunteersignup.org/DYWJ3.