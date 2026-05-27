Islanders receive leadership awards

Mercer Island High School sophomore Kavya Muralidhar, junior Wilder Giannini-Upton and senior Maya Talby received the Student Leadership Award from the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) for their work on the Student Safety & Well-Being Committee. This award is presented to students to recognize innovative programs for the improvement of student achievement. Ideally, the innovation can serve as a tool for modeling new programs. Mercer Island residents Paulette Denman and Frank Schott received the WASA Community Leadership Award for their work on the Student Safety & Well-Being Committee. This award is presented to community members in recognition of their outstanding contributions toward education. Photos courtesy of the Mercer Island School District