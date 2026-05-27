Site Logo

Islanders receive leadership awards

Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Mercer Island High School sophomore Kavya Muralidhar, junior Wilder Giannini-Upton and senior Maya Talby received the Student Leadership Award from the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) for their work on the Student Safety & Well-Being Committee. This award is presented to students to recognize innovative programs for the improvement of student achievement. Ideally, the innovation can serve as a tool for modeling new programs. Mercer Island residents Paulette Denman and Frank Schott received the WASA Community Leadership Award for their work on the Student Safety & Well-Being Committee. This award is presented to community members in recognition of their outstanding contributions toward education. Photos courtesy of the Mercer Island School District

Mercer Island High School sophomore Kavya Muralidhar, junior Wilder Giannini-Upton and senior Maya Talby received the Student Leadership Award from the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) for their work on the Student Safety & Well-Being Committee. This award is presented to students to recognize innovative programs for the improvement of student achievement. Ideally, the innovation can serve as a tool for modeling new programs. Mercer Island residents Paulette Denman and Frank Schott received the WASA Community Leadership Award for their work on the Student Safety & Well-Being Committee. This award is presented to community members in recognition of their outstanding contributions toward education. Photos courtesy of the Mercer Island School District

Mercer Island High School sophomore Kavya Muralidhar, junior Wilder Giannini-Upton and senior Maya Talby received the Student Leadership Award from the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) for their work on the Student Safety & Well-Being Committee. This award is presented to students to recognize innovative programs for the improvement of student achievement. Ideally, the innovation can serve as a tool for modeling new programs. Mercer Island residents Paulette Denman and Frank Schott received the WASA Community Leadership Award for their work on the Student Safety & Well-Being Committee. This award is presented to community members in recognition of their outstanding contributions toward education. Photos courtesy of the Mercer Island School District

You Might Like