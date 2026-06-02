Chin sisters receive Rotary Club of Mercer Island scholarships

Victoria and Stephanie Chin following the announcement that they received the Rotary Club of Mercer Island scholarships on June 2 at the Mercer Island Community and Events Center. Andy Nystrom/ staff photo

It was a celebratory kind of day.

Sisters Victoria and Stephanie Chin each gave Mercer Island School District Superintendent Dr. Fred Rundle a high five after the girls were announced as the recipients of the fourth annual Rotary Club of Mercer Island scholarships on June 2.

The Mercer Island High School (MIHS) seniors will each receive $5,000 to go toward their studies at the University of Washington in the dentistry and healthcare fields, respectively, according to chair of the scholarship committee Wally Boos at the meeting.

“These two young ladies are incredible. They’re going to have a huge impact, and we’re all honored to just be a tiny little part of your future,” said Boos, who also acknowledged their mom, Jessica, who attended the gathering at the Mercer Island Community and Events Center.

Rundle said that scholarships provide more than economic assistance, “It says we believe in you as people. And at the end of the day, we want civic-minded graduates who are ready to go on and impact their universities, succeed in their universities.”

The Chins received their awards based on service above self, academic achievement, character references, financial need and application quality. Both girls attend Running Start classes at Bellevue College and earn both college and high school credits.

In an interview prior to the meeting, an excited Victoria said that she feels honored to win the award.

“I feel like I really gave it my all in terms of education. I’ve tried really hard in terms of pursuing my future goal to become a dentist, and so it feels kind of rewarding in a way,” said Victoria, adding that she tries to learn something new each day on the education front or in life.

Victoria would like to offer discounts to those in need when she enters the dentistry field.

While sporting a wide smile, Stephanie said that she aims to do her best with whatever comes her way each day.

“Even if you’re coming into something like, ‘Oh, I’m going to know this 100%,’ that there’s always something ambiguous (and) you don’t always know what’s going to happen. There’s always going to be obstacles and you — no matter what — have to overcome them,” said Stephanie, who has volunteered as a tutor to youngsters throughout her high school years and wants to help people facing food insecurity.

When each girl was asked what kind of advice they would offer an incoming MIHS student, they answered:

Victoria: “Just to do your best in everything. Just to try your hardest because at the end of the day, even if you try your hardest and don’t do as well, at least you get the self-satisfaction that you tried your hardest.”

Stephanie: “For students, specifically, to allocate your time well. Spend your time on things that are meaningful. They can be extracurriculars — so maybe if it isn’t sports, it could be art. Make sure you dedicate time to yourself as well.”