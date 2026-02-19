‘Sweethearts’: MI mother joins son for Seattle Children’s traditional photo shoot

Niko Moore, who was born prematurely on Nov. 14, 2025, is one of the Seattle Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit’s “Sweethearts.” Photo courtesy of Seattle Children’s Hospital

Mercer Island’s Lauren Asimakoupoulos and her son Niko Moore during a pre-Valentine’s Day photo shoot on Feb. 9 at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Photo courtesy of Seattle Children’s Hospital

In the three months that baby boy Niko Moore has been alive, mother Lauren Asimakoupoulos of Mercer Island said he has shown incredible strength and resilience.

Niko was born prematurely on Nov. 14, 2025, a little over two months early during an emergency C-section at Overlake Medical Center.

Since his birth, Niko has been staying in Seattle Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) because he has a rare congenital heart disease called Tetralogy of Fallot and esophageal atresia where his esophagus isn’t connected to his stomach. He’s being monitored, grown and has had a couple preliminary procedures.

Mom said that while she and her husband Scotty Moore are in over their heads, newborn Niko has been a fighter through it all.

“We still have a long way to go,” said Asimakoupoulos, who had a serious blood pressure disorder known as preeclampsia that called for a C-section. “We actually got word yesterday (Feb. 17) that his heart condition is getting to the point where they are going to consider doing the full repair, the open heart surgery.”

Niko and Asimakoupoulos were surrounded by handmade hearts when they participated in a recent “Sweethearts” pre-Valentine’s Day photo shoot at Seattle Children’s. About 20 babies were involved in the annual NICU “Sweethearts” photo session, which featured a poster resembling the popular candy box that included a “Love Ya” message.

On Valentine’s Day, the NICU “Sweethearts” were featured online in People magazine and on a pair of Seattle news channels.

NICU nurse Karman Hayenga, who created this year’s design and leads the hospital’s holiday baby photo traditions, noted: “I truly believe laughter is some of the best medicine, and when a tiny pair of heart sunglasses can get a good chuckle out of a stressed parent or one of our attending physicians it makes even a hard day a little easier.”

Asimakoupoulos said the NICU staff has done an amazing job in developing a strong relationship with her family during Niko’s stay. Taking the “Sweethearts” pictures together was a special time and she’s thankful for NICU for helping them along the way.

“They really have enabled us to kind of walk alongside of them, so we can have hands on our baby, take care of our baby with them,” she said, adding that it’s been an unexpected and tough journey where they’ve had to rise to the occasion. “The fact that I’ve had already three months with my precious boy, I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”