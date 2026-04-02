City council to review Deane’s Children’s Park proposed site plan / City briefs

Kids play at Deane’s Children’s Park. Photo courtesy of the city of Mercer Island

Mercer Island City Council will review the proposed site plan for Deane’s Children’s Park at its April 7 regular meeting and adoption is anticipated at council’s May 5 regular meeting.

The Mercer Island Parks and Recreation Commission approved the plan on Feb. 5 following strong community engagement — including more than 1,200 Island elementary school students — between March and September of 2025.

“The plan reflects a shared vision for how this beloved park can grow and evolve over time,” the city said, adding that the students shared their favorite play equipment and themes and designed their own dream parks.

The Friends of Dragon Park, Mercer Island Preschool Association (MIPA) and Outdoors for All contributed creative ideas that played a major role in shaping the site plan, the city said.

Tree canopy assessment

King Conservation District and PlanIT Geo recently prepared a city of Mercer Island tree canopy assessment, noting that the local total tree canopy cover stood at 51.1% as of 2023.

It is one of the highest percentages in the region and is a 0.1% increase from the last MI canopy study published in 2018.

“The analysis shows that tree cover has grown or remained constant in most areas except some residential areas, where it has declined. Residential land currently comprises 81% of the total Island canopy, and 88% of the Island’s total plantable area consists of residential land,” the city said.

Text alerts about construction impacts

Mercer Island residents can now sign up for a new text alert system, called Civic Alerts, to receive real-time notifications and updates regarding construction and service disruptions that affect specific neighborhoods or the entire Island.

The first phase of Civic Alerts will focus on the upcoming Water Supply Pipeline project.

To create an account, visit: https://tinyurl.com/sjdzthx5

Boards and commissions need volunteers

The city of Mercer Island is seeking volunteers to fill open positions on the Arts Council, Open Space Conservancy Trust, Parks and Recreation Commission and Utility Board. The recruitment period for current residents is open through May 8.

The boards and commissions are:

• Arts Council (three positions; one term expires May 31, 2027, two terms expire May 31, 2030)

• Open Space Conservancy Trust (two positions; terms expire May 31, 2030)

• Parks and Recreation Commission (two positions; terms expire May 31, 2030)

• Utility Board (two positions; terms expire May 31, 2030)

To apply, visit: https://www.mercerisland.gov/bc. If residents have questions, they can email City Clerk Andrea Larson at cityclerk@mercerisland.gov.