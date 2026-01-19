Mi City Council unveils plans for affordable housing compliance

In August 2025, the Growth Management Hearings Board issued a final decision and order that required the city of Mercer Island to revise its 2024 comprehensive plan by July 31, 2026, according to city documents.

After the plan’s periodic update was appealed to the board earlier in 2025, it found noncompliance in the housing element with some of the Growth Management Act’s provisions and ordered the city to amend the following sections: land capacity analysis, adequate provisions, station area subarea plan and anti-displacement measures.

The city is moving toward compliance.

On Jan. 16 at the Mercer Island City Council’s planning session special hybrid meeting, it “initiated a strategic effort to align the city’s comprehensive plan with state affordable housing requirements,” reads a city press release. “The council has committed to a path forward over the coming months to ensure the city meets its obligations.”

Amendment adoptions to the plan — which remains in effect during the remand, according to documents — will be forwarded to the board beginning with progress reports on Jan. 28 and Feb. 27. After hitting the compliance due date of July 31, the compliance report and record due date is Aug. 14, and the compliance hearing will occur on Sept. 15, all during this year.

The goals and policies regarding managing and accommodating future growth of the state-required comprehensive plan are implemented through capital investments, development regulations and programs, according to the city. The Growth Management Act requires cities and counties to periodically review and update their plans in 10-year cycles.

Here’s how the city plans to roll out its activities over the next few months, according to the press release: “Based on the city council direction, Mercer Island will evaluate how compliance with another state law, House Bill 1491, may efficiently address the (board) order. Compliance work will continue thereafter with regular city council briefings and direction, until compliance is achieved.”

COMMUNITY MEMBER OF THE YEAR

Also at the council’s planning session, it received two nominations and voted for the 2025 Community Member of the Year, who will be recognized at a future council meeting.

By a 4-3 count, council selected Fan Yuan as the recipient of the award.

Deputy Mayor Daniel Becker nominated Yuan — president of the Mercer Island Chinese Association — noting: “Over the last few years, she’s revitalized that organization from a small social club to serving thousands of Islanders, starting two wildly successful events, the Mercer Island Lunar New Year celebration, as well as the Mid-Autumn Festival.”

Yuan was a Mercer Island Preschool Association board member, serves on the Northwood Elementary School PTA board, contributes to the Friends of Dragon Park community group, is a King County Library System Foundation board member and runs Mandarin Storytime at the Mercer Island Library.

Councilmember Julie Hsieh nominated Kimberly Frank for the award, noting that she “exemplifies the spirit of the Mercer Island Community Member of the Year through her extraordinary service and impact over the past year and beyond.”

Frank is president of the Mercer Island High School PTSA, and is secretary and board member of the Mercer Island Youth and Family Services Foundation, where she champions youth mental health and more, Hsieh said.