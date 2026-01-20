Protesters stand tall at Mercer Island Walks for a Free America event

Protesters speak out at the Mercer Island Walks for a Free America event on Jan. 20 at the intersection of Southeast 40th Street and Island Crest Way. Andy Nystrom/ staff photo

About 200 people gathered at an intersection of Mercer Island for one hour on the afternoon of Jan. 20 to raise their voices at a Mercer Island Walks for a Free America event.

At the four corners of Island Crest Way and Southeast 40th Street, protesters waved signs and chanted away on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

One woman addressed the crowd through a megaphone, one man rang a cowbell and there were plenty of supportive horn honks from vehicles driving by the crowd. One passerby grumbled under her breath and shook her head at the protesters.

At a grass area up from the streets, the words “DEFEND DEMOCRACY” in orange lettering hung from some netting.

The group Mercer Island Rising United for Democracy organized the protest with leaders Gene Robertson, Callie Ridolfi, Julie Sarkissian, Magdalena Chica-Garzon, Q Glaze and Kathy Rule at the forefront.

Robertson noted about the importance of the protest, in part: “We are alarmed, and think all Americans should be, by the unconstitutional, illegal and cruel practices of the Trump regime. Everyone in the US is entitled to due process. Free speech is foundational to our freedom. Global stability relies on NATO. The separation of powers used to assure legal governance. Trump’s reckless violation of all of these vital principles and structures imperils all of us.”

At one street corner, people chanted, “No justice, no peace, no ICE on our streets.” Some of the signs raised high were emblazoned with “I Like My Democracy Neat. Hold the ICE,” “Impeach Trump; Save Our Democracy,” “No Kings,” “Resist,” “Justice for All” and many more.

Katie Owensby said she attended the protest because she’s fighting for democracy.

“I’m tired of Congress not doing their job and turning their eyes to what Trump’s administration is doing. And I’ve had enough, and I want ICE to stay out of our communities and stop terrorizing innocent people along with immigrants. I’m done,” she said.

Dianne Zahren said about her concerns with immigration policies and ICE: “It makes me so angry I could spit nails.”

Nick Vedder was glad to see so many people protesting on the Island. He said the protest is vital, “To show that we care and to get everybody engaged. Everybody’s gotta be engaged at this point in order to make a change.”

Scott Smith added that the protest shows “that we’re all in this together to fight to preserve democracy, rule of law and world order.”